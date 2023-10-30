NUHS Presents Annual Fall for Dance

Nevada Union High School’s Don Baggett Theater presents two evenings of live dance performances on Friday, November 3rd & Saturday, November 4th at 7pm: Fall for Dance, featuring over 125 dance students.

The show length is two hours, including a fifteen minute intermission. There are twenty-four dances in a variety of styles, including musical theater, hip hop, contemporary, jazz, modern, and fusion. Students from the Theatrical Dance program, under the direction of Courtney Wadman and assistant director Toria Talbott, have worked hard over the past three months in after-school and weekend rehearsals with several professional guest choreographers.

This show includes restaging of selected pieces from last spring’s Disney+ themed production, including “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and “A Cover is Not the Book” from Mary Poppins and Mary Poppins Returns, as well as “Hakuna Matata” from The Lion King and “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story.

There are also several new pieces premiering: “Andante,” a modern dance piece set to music from the hit HBO series Succession, was choreographed by Karen Attix, who danced professionally with the famous modern dance pioneer Merce Cunningham. Audiences will also enjoy throwback hits including a jazz piece to “I Want to Break Free” by Queen and a Saturday Night Fever inspired piece to “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. Younger audience members will enjoy the dance “La Llorona” from the Pixar film Coco, featuring youth ages 8-13 from the Caribbean Fusion community dance class, which is open to the public and serves as a fundraiser for the NU dance program.

The variety in styles and music in this show will surely be enjoyable for audience members of all ages.

Tickets are $15, and all seating is reserved. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.nevadauniondance.com/tickets/ using a credit card. Remaining tickets will be sold at the box office beginning at 5pm for each performance date. Cash/check only, payable to Nevada Union Theatrical Dance, at the box office. There will be refreshments, DVDs, flowers, and dance apparel for sale in the lobby before the show and during intermission. There will also be a raffle of several gift baskets.

For more information, contact the NU dance department at (530) 273-4431 ext 2103 or email nuhsdance@gmail.com. The Don Baggett Theatre is located at Nevada Union High School: 11761 Ridge Road, Grass Valley, CA 95945.