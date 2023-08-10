GRASS VALLEY, Calif. Aug. 8, 2023 – Opening Day for “Country Roots & Cowboy Boots,” this year’s Nevada County Fair. Congratulations and thank you to the Fairgrounds team, vendors, exhibitors large and small, non-profit volunteers and everyone who worked hard to make this a true successful community event.

Opening day at the Fair captured by Riparian Studio’s Creative Director Kit Kohler for YubaNet

Starting with the traditional welcome and recognitions for amazing Fair people, the Sheriff’s Honor Guard, raising of the flag and the official opening at 10:00 am, the kickoff was flawless.

Community awards were presented by State Treasurer Fiona Ma, a long-time supporter of the Fair. She emphasized the importance of Fairgrounds, not just for year-round agricultural and community events, but during emergencies when the grounds serve as Incident Camps and provide shelter for evacuated livestock and animals.

We’d like to thank Treasurer Ma who, in conjunction with the Fairgrounds, recognized YubaNet as a Fair partner. (Fair CEO Andrew Trygg kept that little detail under wraps until he literally called this reporter up on the stage.)

There’s more than enough time to come explore the Fair, see the contest entries and winners, cheer on the 4H and FFA kids, enjoy some Fair food, music and dance. All the events for each day are listed in the Fair Guide (.pdf file)

All your local media is present at the Fair for this community event, you can listen to the live broadcasts, watch the photos and videos – and you can send us content too.

See you at the Fair!