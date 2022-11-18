Follow up your hearty Thanksgiving feast with a feast of the senses at Miners Foundry Friday, November 25th. Bring the visiting relatives to a night of “hard hitting, soulful, high-energy music filled with Afro funk horn instrumentals and powerful vocal tunes lead by three distinctive vocalists” said founding member and keyboardist Dan Hastie of the legendary Orgone.

Orgone, who has two decades of playing and over a dozen years of national touring behind them, will be performing a mix of original and deep cut covers throughout the set.

Hastie said people are drawn to the music because the band creates an out of body experience, “The band has been playing together for so many years that the synergy on stage creates a transcendental experience.”

Guitarist Sergio Rios and Hastie have been playing together for 25 years and formed the band in 2002. The band name, Orgone (rhymes with hormone), was chosen one morning in Fresno, Rios said. “The name is from a term used for a cosmic universal life force. When the band was initially toying with the name and doing a gig in Fresno, CA, a copy of Wilhelm Reich’s book “The Theory of Orgone Energy” was found on a patio table of the motel where the band was staying. So, in essence the name chose us:”

The eight piece ensemble include Rios and Hastie, joined by Sam Halterman on drums, Dale Jennings on bass, Terin Ector and Jamie Allensworth, supplying vocals and percussion, Ricky Lucchese on trombone and vocals and Gina Murrell also on vocals.

The band continues to create new music in their North Hollywood studio, Hastie said, “We have a studio in North Hollywood, CA that gives us the ability to record and capture our creativity to tape. Sergio Rios is at the helm, and it is set up to have it feel natural in a room without needing headphones. The possibilities are endless, and it enables us to keep evolving. “

Get on the dance floor and enjoy this tight band playing soul and funk Friday November 25th at Miners Foundry.