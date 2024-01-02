Rocklin — Pioneer Community Energy (Pioneer), a locally owned not-for-profit electricity provider, is expanding service into Grass Valley and Nevada City beginning in January 2024. The transition from Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) will take place throughout the month of January.

Pioneer customers will see savings on their first PG&E bill, and Pioneer anticipates that customers will save approximately 10 percent on the generation portion of their energy bills compared to PG&E. Residents will receive a single consolidated bill from PG&E.

“I am just so pleased for Grass Valley and Nevada City,” said Tom Ivy, Grass Valley Councilmember and member of the Pioneer Board of Directors. “Our city now has a choice that offers savings – and that choice also offers reinvestment in our community. Joining Pioneer is a win-win-win.”

“Pioneer has demonstrated its commitment to the communities it serves and has been a strong advocate for the region. Not only will customers save money, but they will also have access to additional programs that reflect the unique needs of this area,” added Nevada City Councilmember and Pioneer Board Member Gary Petersen.

Pioneer’s expanded service territory will cover all incorporated areas of Grass Valley and Nevada City. Pioneer is discussing with Nevada County the possibility of expanding its service territory in the coming years.

Pioneer is committed to helping customers save money, supporting local economic development, and offering an exclusive 100% renewable energy option for customers who choose it.

For additional information about Pioneer Community Energy, visit PioneerCommunityEnergy.org or call 916-758-8969.

ABOUT PIONEER COMMUNITY ENERGY

Pioneer is a community-owned, not-for-profit electricity provider serving unincorporated Placer and El Dorado counties and the incorporated areas of Auburn, Colfax, Grass Valley, Lincoln, Loomis, Nevada City, Placerville, and Rocklin. Pioneer serves more than 165,000 residential and commercial customers. Pioneer powers the communities it serves with competitive rates, reliable service, and a choice in energy options.