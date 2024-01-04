Nevada City, CA, January 4, 2024 – Nevada County Arts Council in partnership with Nevada County Libraries invites high school students to Madelyn Helling Library for free Poetry Out Loud coaching, as schools across California prepare for their County and then State Championships.

Students from Nevada Union, Bear River, and Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning who are already involved in the program can attend and receive additional support from some of Nevada County’s finest poets.

Says Eliza Tudor, Executive Director at Nevada County Arts Council: “For all those who’ve ever wondered what it’s like to dive into poetry, and find their voice through poetry, this is your moment! All are welcome, and we encourage those who need help with transport to reach out to us at 530-264-7031 or by email at poetry@nevadacountyarts.org.”

Coaching is available during flex hours at Bear River on Wednesdays and flex hours at Nevada Union on Thursdays. Coaching at the Madelyn Helling Library will run from Friday, January 5 at 4pm and continue on the first and third Fridays of the month until the county-wide competition in February. There will be prizes for First, Second, and Third place recitations, receiving $100, $75, and $50 respectively.

California Arts Council, which provides part-funding via the National Endowments for the Arts, believes that “the voices of our youth command our future,” and that “Poetry Out Loud inspires in high school students the confidence to make themselves heard, using one of the most powerful tools at their disposal—art.”

Poetry Out Loud encourages high school students to learn about poetry through memorization, performance, and competition. Participants master public speaking skills, build self-confidence, and learn about literary history and contemporary life.

“I am thrilled to be back on board working with students for a program I have loved deeply since I was first introduced to it in 2009 at our county competition.” Says Julie Valin, Poetry Out Loud coach. “I am thankful that Nevada County Arts Council has collaborated with schools and the Library to devise new and creative ways to reach high schoolers. Now by offering coaching at the Library, we open it up to any high schooler in our community, whichever school they attend.”

Working in schools across Nevada County, Nevada County Arts Council coaches and mentors students in collaboration with California Poets in the Schools and the Nevada County Arts Council’s Literary Arts Committee starting in the fall each year.

This year, the Council’s partnership with Nevada County Libraries ensures more students throughout the community have access to free coaching outside school hours. Students have an opportunity to workshop their selected poems alongside their peers and coaches, developing a sense of ownership as they explore meaning, composition, and delivery techniques.

Poetry Out Loud County Finals at the Eric Rood Center, February 2023 – by Diana Arbex

Poetry Out Loud wraps up with a Countywide competition, held in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Eric Rood Center, on Tuesday, February 13 at 5pm. Following the competition, one student selected as the County winner will then be treated to an unforgettable two days at the California Poetry Out Loud State Finals in Sacramento, and a chance to compete in the national competition in Washington, D.C.

Says Tudor, “We love our partnership with the County. And as scary as it might sound for local youth to gather for our Championships in such a formal environment, the atmosphere on the night is actually all about support and fun. We provide pizza and prizes, and a lot of support, and it’s free for all community members to come and cheer on participants.”

Poetry Out Loud finalists at the Sierra Poetry Festival, April 15, 2023 – by Casey Garrotto

Participants in Poetry Out Loud are also offered an opportunity to recite their poems at the Sierra Poetry Festival which takes place during national poetry month in April each year. This year’s festival will feature keynote Jane Hirshfield along with many exciting workshops and illuminating readings. Nevada County Arts Council has partnered with the Library for Nevada County Reads, which this year features nationally renowned poet, Ross Gay, for the free community Q&A at the end of festival.

A key priority for Sierra Poetry Festival is that our youth have an opportunity to grow and thrive – either through poetry recitation or through the simple enjoyment of listening to poetry read by some of our most eminent poets. Our youth can enjoy mainstage readings, attend workshops, and participate in the free fringe festival poetry pop-up events that take place all the way through National Poetry Month. Our festival tickets for youth are offered free of charge.

More information about Poetry Out Loud in Nevada County is available on our website at Poetry Out Loud — Nevada County Arts Council