OROVILLE, CA — Plumas National Forest firefighters are preparing to start prescribed burning in the Challenge area on the Feather River Ranger District as early as today, Wednesday, May 31, conditions permitting.

Overall, approximately 152 acres are planned on three units for treatment between tomorrow and June 4. Ignitions may take up to four days and smoke may be visible for another two to five days.

Smoke is expected to be visible but not have significant long-term impacts to nearby communities, including Forbestown, Challenge, Woodleaf and Clipper Mills. It may also be visible from Olive Highway, the Lake Oroville area and possibly the valley.

Short duration, minor smoke impacts are expected along Forbestown and LaPorte Roads and neighboring forest roads.

Visibility on roads in the project areas may be reduced, especially early in the morning and late evening as smoke settles.

There will also be increased firefighting equipment traffic in the area, particularly in the morning and evening hours. Drivers in the area should use caution, watch for fire equipment exiting and entering area roadways, and possible slow traffic.

If weather conditions become unfavorable, including increased or gusty winds in the area, burning will stop until conditions improve. Firefighters will be monitoring conditions throughout the operation.

