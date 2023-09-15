NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans will hold a public meeting next week to discuss the temporary closure of State Route 20 (SR-20) east of Nevada City in Nevada County. The event will be held Tuesday, September 19 at 5:30 p.m. in the Nevada County Board of Supervisors’ Chambers at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, CA 95959. Residents are invited to attend and ask questions related to the twelve-day closure and the Omega Curves Project.

The temporary closure is as scheduled:

• Sunday, September 24 at 7 p.m. to Sunday, October 1 at 7 p.m. Lowell Hill segment, between the Omega Overlook and Bear Valley, will be closed. The White Cloud segment will remain open with one-way traffic control.

• Sunday, October 1 at 7 p.m. to Friday, October 6 at noon. White Cloud segment, between the White Cloud U.S. Forest Service and Campground and Washington Road, will be closed. The Lowell Hill segment will re-open with one-way traffic control.

The California Highway Patrol will be on site to enforce the closure with access for emergency vehicles only. Motorists should use State Route 49 or State Route 174 as an alternate route. Large trucks are directed to only use State Route 49. The schedule is subject to change or be delayed due to weather, availability of materials or other unexpected events.

The work is part of the $62.5 million Omega Curves project, which will improve safety and reduce collisions on SR-20 by realigning curves on two non-contiguous segments near White Cloud and Lowell Hill, widening shoulders, improving the highway’s sight distance, and adding designated left-turn lanes near Conservation Road and Washington Road. In addition, three turnouts will be added where slow-moving vehicles can allow motorists to safely pass, while also serving as traffic-enforcement locations for the CHP.

Granite Construction, Inc. of Sacramento is the prime contractor for the Omega Curves safety project, which is expected to be completed this fall. For project updates, please visit www.OmegaCurves20.com.

Caltrans District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties. Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements.