Thanks to our newsletter subscribers and readers for sending us photos of the snow blanketing Nevada County. Special recognition for the before the snow and today’s photos.

Grass Valley on Tuesday Grass Valley today Photos Penny P Collins

Greenhorn area on Tuesday from Ricki Greenhorn from Ricki today

Pioneer Park area in Nevada City from John on Feb 23 Pioneer Park area in Nevada City today from John

If you don't have to be on the road today, stay home and stay safe!

Lake Wildwood on Tuesday Lake Wildwood on Thursday

Off Idaho-Maryland Road near Banner Mountain, reader Valerie’s view Off Idaho-Maryland Road near Banner Mountain, reader Valerie’s view

More photos from Nevada City’s winter wonderland.

Sheila’s abode last night in Nevada City Sheila’s abode this morning in Nevada City Ginny’s view of Deer Creek at the bottom of Bridge Street in Nevada City Ginny’s view of Deer Creek at the bottom of Bridge Street in Nevada City

More from Nevada City/Grass Valley.

The frog on reader Kathy’s deck, now you see it. Disappearing frog near Nevada Union off Ridge Road, thanks Kathy

Onto Jones Bar, outside of Nevada City.

Jones bar, sunset on Jan. 16th and snowy landscape today by reader John Pettitt

Not before and after but just some photos of two dogs that REALLY hate the snow 😂 Floyd the blue and Ophelia the red. Thanks for sharing Kelly!

Floyd, not liking the snow one bit Ophelia is not pleased! Floyd the blue and Ophelia the red.

Reader Kathy, in our neck of the woods, captured the pictures of their resident screech owl. The owl seems glad to have a fabulous birdhouse to shelter from the snow.

Life is great on a sunny day for this Screech Owl So glad to have a roof over this downy head

Meanwhile, from the Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday to today’s snowfall, reader Lee sees it all from his home on Broad Street in Nevada City.

Mardi Gras Parade in Nevada City on Feb. 19 The same spot on Broad Street in Nevada City, today, Feb. 24

Cascade Shores, they who get the real snow! Thanks to Joan for this series of photos.

Monday night all looked dry Tuesday evening, a dusting only. This morning in Cascade Shores

John is in the Banner Crest neighborhood on lower Banner Mountain, besides the impressive snowfall, look at those icicles!