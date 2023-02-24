Thanks to our newsletter subscribers and readers for sending us photos of the snow blanketing Nevada County. Special recognition for the before the snow and today’s photos.
If you are looking for closure information, we got you covered, just head to the Feb. 24 Snow Day – closures (updated)
If you don’t have to be on the road today, stay home and stay safe!
Stay safe everyone and if you want to share your photos, email them to news@yubanet.com or text them to 530-409-9888.
More photos from Nevada City’s winter wonderland.
More from Nevada City/Grass Valley.
Onto Jones Bar, outside of Nevada City.
Not before and after but just some photos of two dogs that REALLY hate the snow 😂 Floyd the blue and Ophelia the red. Thanks for sharing Kelly!
Reader Kathy, in our neck of the woods, captured the pictures of their resident screech owl. The owl seems glad to have a fabulous birdhouse to shelter from the snow.
Meanwhile, from the Mardi Gras Parade on Sunday to today’s snowfall, reader Lee sees it all from his home on Broad Street in Nevada City.
Cascade Shores, they who get the real snow! Thanks to Joan for this series of photos.
John is in the Banner Crest neighborhood on lower Banner Mountain, besides the impressive snowfall, look at those icicles!