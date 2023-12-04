GRASS VALLEY, CA, December 4, 2023 – The Center for the Arts is pleased to present The Dip: NYE Party! in the Marisa Funk Theater on December 31, 2023.

Hailing from Seattle, The Dip is an electrifying seven-piece ensemble that melds vintage rhythm and blues and modern pop with 60s soul; tapped by KEXP as “one of the most exciting and joyous acts to emerge in recent years.” The group quickly gained notoriety throughout the Pacific Northwest for their eminently danceable live shows that feature vocals from frontman Tom Eddy (Beat Connection), and melodies from their tight brass section, dubbed the The Honeynut Horns.

Hard-hitting, but sensitive, The Dip harkens back to the deep soul roots of decades past while sounding undeniably relevant. The ensemble has made notable appearances at Sasquatch! Music Festival, High Sierra Music Fest, Electric Forest, Capitol Hill Block Party and has built a following of their music worldwide. There’s a certain alchemy to The Dip that unites music fans of all ages and backgrounds and leaves everyone smiling ear to ear.

On their Dualtone Records debut, Sticking With It, The Dip delivers the kind of unbridled rhythm-and-blues that hits every emotional level. Inciting everything from raw catharsis to heavy-hearted reckoning to wildly exuberant joy, the self-produced album marks a major creative breakthrough for the band. To that end, Sticking With It fully channels the vitality of the freewheeling live show that’s earned them an ardent following over the last decade.

Sticking With It came to life at The Dip’s Seattle studio, where each extravagantly arranged track was created according to a self-contained process that allowed for a rare depth of exploration and spontaneity. The album endlessly spotlights each member’s exceptional craftsmanship and embraces a sort of anti-perfectionism. “One of the main goals for the album was to create that feeling of all of us in a room together, instead of worrying too much about everything lining up perfectly,” says Katz. There is a uniquely communal spirit at the heart of the group and there is a wonderfully infectious energy, especially in your hips, when seeing The Dip live.

Dance into the evening with the fantastic opener, Próxima Parada, which means ‘next stop’ and represents an invitation from the band to be in the present moment. What began as a group of college friends wanting to spread joy to their local community has led to national tours and a global listening audience. Próxima Parada explores many genres, weaving a cohesive sound into their lyricism and ethos. Some of their songs are sunny and light-hearted, like the viral indie-soul hit “Musta Been a Ghost” or “24 Brand-New Hours,” which is like hitting a joyous reset button. Others have a Mac Miller mellow vibe like “Begin Again,” and some bring more hip-hop influences like their new single “So Many Ways to Get Downtown.” 2023 brings Próxima Parada’s strongest album to date and much touring for the band, so don’t miss this transient chance to see them play live in Grass Valley!

Raise a glass to the new year and shake off 2023 with electrifying music by The Dip, with support from Próxima Parada, at The Center for the Arts on December 31, 2023.