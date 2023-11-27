November 27, 2023 – AnimalSave is holding its annual Santa Paws Holiday Auction! The online auction begins Friday, December 1 and runs through Sunday, December 10. Rather than dressing up and going out on a cold evening to attend another fundraiser, you can bid from the comfort of your own home while enjoying your preferred refreshments and snuggling with your furry companion(s). You’ll also be helping AnimalSave help the animals.

Auction items include tree trimming services by Tim the Tree Man, auto detailing by A Finer Detail, a stay at Grass Valley Courtyard Suites, gift baskets from Coco’s Candy and Creamery and Shinto’s Pet Food store, a doTERRA wellness basket and a variety of other gift and wine baskets, art work, beautiful sterling silver jewelry, gift certificates from local businesses in Grass Valley and Nevada City, a dinner for six at The Stillpoint and more. Go to www.animalsave.org/events or www.32auctions.com/santapaws23 for more information about the online auction and instructions on how to bid.

Proceeds from the auction will fund AnimalSave’s rescue program, the cat adoption facility and its low-cost spay/neuter clinic. AnimalSave’s programs improve the lives of rescued animals and reduce the number of homeless dogs and cats in our community.

It’s not too late to donate and help AnimalSave help the animals.