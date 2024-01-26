Grass Valley, Calif. January 26, 2024 – Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation (SNMHF) invites the community to its upcoming Volunteer Open House on Tuesday, January 30th, from 10am to 1pm. The event will take place at the SNMHF Office, located at 140 Litton Drive, Suite #220, Grass Valley, California 95945.

Individuals interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP by emailing infosnmhf@dignityhealth.org or calling (530) 477-9700.

The SNMHF Volunteer Open House is a unique opportunity for those with a passion for community service to explore various volunteer roles available in 2024. Attendees will have the chance to discover volunteer opportunities that align with their interests and skills, contributing to the betterment of the community.

Whether you have a few hours to spare each week or are looking for a fulfilling way to give back, this event is designed for you. Join us for an informative and engaging session to learn how you can play a crucial role in enhancing the well-being of our community and making a positive impact on the lives of others.

Don’t miss out on this chance to connect, explore, and find a meaningful way to contribute to the community in 2024.

Event Details:

What: SNMHF Volunteer Open House

SNMHF Volunteer Open House When: Tuesday, January 30th, 10am – 1pm

Tuesday, January 30th, 10am – 1pm Where: SNMHF Office, 140 Litton Drive, Suite #220, Grass Valley, California 95945

SNMHF Office, 140 Litton Drive, Suite #220, Grass Valley, California 95945 RSVP: Email infosnmhf@dignityhealth.org or call (530) 477-9700

About Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation is dedicated to supporting the mission of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital by raising funds to enhance patient care, provide state-of-the-art medical equipment, and support community health initiatives.