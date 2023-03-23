The Nevada County Planning Department has scheduled the Planning Commission Public Hearing for the proposed Idaho Maryland Mine – Rise Grass Valley Project on May 10th. The Public Hearing will continue on May 11th as needed.

The Planning Department will issue a formal Notice of Public Hearing for the Planning Commission Public Hearing in mid-April.

Interested residents are encouraged to subscribe for updates on the project’s planning process at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise, including subscribing for notifications on how to submit a public comment for the upcoming May 10th Planning Commission Public Hearing.

Public Hearing Details

Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 9 am-5 pm, and will continue to May 11, 2023, beginning at 9 am, as needed.

Eric Rood Administration Center Board of Supervisor Chambers, located at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City.

Where to Find Project Documents

The public can review the Final EIR at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise.

Printed copies are available at the Nevada County Planning Department, the Madelyn Helling Library, and the Grass Valley Library.

A project timeline that outlines the complete EIR process and next steps can be found at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise.