Sheriff Shannan Moon will join the Nevada County Community Forum for a discussion on “Evacuating Nevada County” 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at Sierra College’s Grass Valley campus.

This timely topic on the minds of many area residents with the smell of smoke in the air from wildfires currently burning nearby — and in the wake of the destruction and devastation of recent wildfires in Hawaii — is geared to help get Nevada County ready to react in the event of such an emergency.

In addition to discussion on how the Sheriff’s Office approaches the decision to order evacuation in threatened areas, the talk will also equip those attending with information on how to be prepared by knowing your Evacuation Zone, being familiar with evacuation routes and planning ahead.

The discussion will be hosted by Sierra College Foundation and the Community Forum steering committee in Building N12, Room 203.

Visit https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/3223/Evacuation-Zones to get prepared for the discussion, with information on county evacuation zones and what to do in the event of such an order.

For more information on preparing for wildfire, visit https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/3453/Ready-Nevada-County

This is the second in a series of Nevada County Community Forum discussions, focused on important local issues, following last month’s talk with Nevada Irrigation Director Jennifer Hanson. Click here (links below) to learn more about that discussion.

