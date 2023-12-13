Nevada City, Calif. December 13, 2023 – The Nevada County Arts Council, Grass Valley–Nevada City Cultural District and Truckee Cultural District invite locals and visitors to Show Up for the Arts! this holiday season. With National Shop Local Artists Week still in sight, the Council is eying a whole season of opportunities to support our performing and visual arts community now.

Photo Casey Garrotto

“We live in a community of creators,” said Nevada County Arts Council Executive Director Eliza Tudor. “This time of year, our artists and our arts organizations are pulling out all the stops. It’s a great time to immerse oneself in the spirit of the season. Enjoy live performances, discover new works by local artisans, and explore our fantastic collectives, gallery spaces and shops.”

Nevada County is home to two of the State’s fourteen California Cultural Districts—Grass Valley-Nevada City Cultural District and Truckee Cultural District—making it the perfect place to find unique gifts for the special people on your list. With fresh state designations in hand this year, we have much to celebrate.

Photo Casey Garrotto

“In Truckee, we are encouraging our community to ‘Show up for the Arts!’ by attending a performance, gallery opening, artisan faire, or downtown Festive Fridays. Our December calendar is chock-full of amazing holiday events. Let’s especially support our performing arts community, rich with offerings at this time of year”, says Kellie Cutler, Truckee Cultural District Program Manager. “Consider what it looks like to IMMERSE, DISCOVER, INSPIRE, EXPLORE by shopping for unique locally made artisan treasures and cultural experiences this season”, says Cutler. Stay tuned for more on ways you can ‘Show up for the Arts!’ as Nevada County Arts rolls out this campaign in 2024!”

Below is our guide to getting in the spirit!

Immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of the season

Kick off the season with a visit to one of our three downtown street fairs, where you’ll be surrounded by the sights and sounds of the holidays. Cornish Christmas in Grass Valley, Victorian Christmas in Nevada City, and Festive Fridays in Truckee take place regularly leading up to Christmas. Bring your families and enjoy the festive lights as you EXPLORE the downtown streets of our mountain home.

Photo Casey Garrotto

There’s no better way to ring in this time of celebration and joy than to experience the power of a live performance. Our local venues don’t disappoint, with holiday events for the whole family. Create memories that will last a lifetime and INSPIRE that magic of the holidays.

Discover local art and find one-of-a-kind gifts

Attend one the many artisan Craft Fairs that support our robust creative community, take the opportunity to Show Up and Shop Local Art this holiday season.

Photo Casey Garrotto

Inspire others with the gift of experience

Share your passion for the arts and inspire those around you by giving the gift of experience. Our local arts organizations offer workshops and classes for a wide range of interests and skill levels. For performing arts lovers, consider gifting a membership to your favorite organization or venue.

Explore away the holiday season!

Whether shopping on foot, attending events in our downtown areas; or taking a scenic drive to Penn Valley, the San Juan Ridge, South County, the Little Town of Washington or Truckee, there is so much to explore – so many unique arts organizations, artisan live music venues, collectives and galleries to visit, support, patronize, and enjoy. You can find a full list of local arts organizations and see our full calendar of events at Nevada County Arts Council website at nevadacountyarts.org.