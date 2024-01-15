Dry weather today. Precipitation chances return Tuesday into Wednesday with another series of storms expected this weekend.

Discussion

Mostly cloudy skies cover the region with stratus enveloping much of the Central Valley limiting fog potential. Current temperatures are in the 20s and 30s in the mountains, and 40s to lower 50s in the Central Valley. Upper ridge moves through today with plenty of high clouds. Shasta County may be the only area to see considerable sunshine today.

Further south, stratus will be slow to erode around the Sacramento area and may linger all day in the northern San Joaquin Valley. Stratus will likely redevelop quickly in the Central Valley after sunset limiting the potential for widespread dense fog, except possibly over the northern half of the Sacramento Valley.

Mainly light precipitation is forecast to develop Tuesday afternoon north of I-80 and spread southeastward Tuesday night as warm-advection increases ahead of the next short-wave. QPF is expected to be less than half an inch in the valley with up to an inch over the mountains.

High snow levels will limit winter travel impacts to just the higher passes where 1 to 3 inches may accumulate. Ridging brings a return of dry weather for Thursday.

Extended Discussion (Friday through Monday)

Wet pattern modeled through the extended forecast period as multiple short waves traverse through CAT 1 AR in quasi-zonal flow. Precip spreads over interior NorCal Friday afternoon into evening, then periods of rain, mountain snow, and gusty wind continue through the weekend into early next week.

WPC liquid storm total Friday through Monday showing 1-3 inches in the Central Valley, and 2-6 inches in the foothills and mountains, locally higher.

Snow levels remain above 6000 feet during this period with several feet of snow expected at the higher elevations.