Nevada City, CA – February 1, 2023 – Get ready to explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is Impacting Nevada County jobs and the local community. Sierra Commons invites the public to join and engage in thought-provoking conversations about AI during their February 16 Tech Meetup.

“Even people who don’t consider themselves tech-savvy are now accessing powerful AI tools,” said Robert Trent, Sierra Commons Executive Director. “Marketers, lawyers, administrators, and educators are tapping into easy-to-use sites to save time and improve productivity. The technology is a game-changer.”

Leo Zlimen, Co-Founder & CEO of Ladris, a Nevada County startup, will share how his company leverages AI to help government organizations and businesses prepare for disaster scenarios and evacuation events. Leo will also lead a discussion on the potential future impact of AI on the workplace as it relates to jobs and automation.

Ethan Vickers, Sierra Commons intern, will kick off the event with a brief overview of widely available AI tools, including ChatGPT and DALL·E 2.

“More and more entrepreneurs at the Sierra Commons coworking space are finding ways to incorporate AI into their workflow. I’m excited to share some of the best AI sites we’ve found and do some quick demonstrations,” said Vickers. “For those who’ve never seen how it works, their minds will be totally zorched,” Ethan added.

The program includes a good mix of informative presentations and attendees’ conversations— with plenty of time to network and learn from others.

The event will be held at Headquarters, Nevada City’s newest local venue. The cozy Victorian-era space, owned and managed by Richard Thomas, a recent Sierra Commons Business Ignitor graduate, offers a unique setting for various activities, from ping pong to string quartets.

Space is limited, so register in advance to secure your spot.

What: Sierra Commons Dives into Artificial Intelligence at February Tech Meetup When: Thursday, February 16, 5:30 – 7:30 PM Where: Headquarters – 425 W Broad St, Nevada City, CA 95959 Cost: $10 Tickets: bit.ly/AI-Tech-Meetup

Sierra Commons, a 501c3 non-profit, strengthens the local economy through job creation, retention, and increased local revenue. We are committed to creating a more sustainable and resilient economic ecosystem. https://www.sierracommons.org/

Funds for this event are provided, in part, through the County of Nevada’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation for Community & Economic Resiliency. The event is sponsored by Telestream.