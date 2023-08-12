Nevada City, CA – Interested in meeting local farmers and learning tips and tricks for growing food in the Sierra foothills? Sierra Harvest’s 2023 Farm Tour season is here, and we’ve got a lineup of local farms that are opening their barn doors to the community! Have you ever seen a farm name listed on the produce tag at BriarPatch Food Coop, or as the supplier for your favorite dish at Heartwood Café?

Indulge your curiosity and see the operations behind the best food products produced in Nevada County and beyond. These family-friendly events give participants a chance to stroll through the fields and pastures nestled in the beautiful Sierra foothills and learn about what it takes to grow food here.

After the tour attendees are welcome to purchase food directly from the farm. Tickets are $10 per person and kids under 12 are free.

Farm Tour Lineup:

August 17, 6-7:30 PM – Foothill Roots Farm – Meadow Vista, CA

August 31, 6-7:30 PM – Richards Regenerative – Oregon House, CA

September 7, 6-7:30 PM – Heart and Soil Farmstead – Nevada City, CA

October 5, 4-5:30 PM – Bierwagen & Super Tuber Farm – Grass Valley, CA

October 12, 4-5:30 PM – Mushbarn – Grass Valley, CA

What: Sierra Harvest hosts the 2023 Farm Tours, an annual series of community events bringing participants out to meet local farmers and see how they grow their products within the beautiful agricultural landscape of the Sierra Foothills. Cost: $10 per person – kids under 12 are free RSVP: To RSVP for an upcoming farm tour, click here

Sierra Harvest is a non-profit that transforms lives and strengthens community through fresh, local, seasonal food. We work with over 8,500 children, dozens of farmers, and thousands of community members in Western Nevada County by providing farm to school education, supporting farmers to grow food in regenerative ways, and creating equitable access to local foods for everyone.