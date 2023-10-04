Grass Valley, 10/4/23 – In an effort to raise awareness and support for breast cancer patients, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation is bringing back the pink Cancer Awareness Bracelet just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. These stylish and meaningful bracelets not only serve as a fashion statement but also contribute to the invaluable services provided by Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Community Cancer Center.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed annually in October, is a global campaign aimed at increasing awareness about breast cancer, promoting early detection, and supporting those affected by the disease. This year, SNMH Foundation has taken inspiration from the cause and collaborated with local volunteers to create a cancer awareness bracelet that embodies the spirit of strength, hope, and unity. These handmade treasures feature sterling silver beads, delicate pink glass beads, and a silver cancer ribbon charm, symbolizing our commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

What sets these bracelets apart is not just their aesthetic appeal, but also their purpose. Proceeds from the sale of each bracelet will directly benefit Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Community Cancer Center, ensuring that local individuals in need have access to free mammograms and essential follow-up procedures.

Sandra Barrington, Executive Director at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “Breast cancer affects countless lives, and it is our duty to raise awareness and provide support to those facing this disease. The Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Bracelets are a wonderful way for the community to show solidarity and make a meaningful contribution to our cause. Every bracelet purchased brings us one step closer to making a difference.”

The pink Breast Cancer Awareness Bracelets will be available for purchase throughout the month of October at SNMH Foundation Office, the SNMH Cancer Center, the Hospital Gift Shop, or on the SNMH Foundation website for a $30 donation. Additionally, the SNMH Foundation, along with community partners will be hosting a series of events to coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, encouraging community members to come together and show their support.

The most important way to show your support for this awareness month is to make sure you are up to date with your annual screening mammogram. Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital has a state of the art Women’s Imaging Center with 3D Mammography. “I recently had my annual mammogram at the Women’s Imaging Center, and I was so impressed with how efficient the process was and how quickly they called me. I knew in just a few hours that my scans were all clear,” said

Barrington of her recent experience at the Hospital. “It was also very special to personally utilize a piece of technology that our community helped fund.” The community raised $150,000 to help purchase the 3D mammography machine through SNMH Foundation. To make an appointment, call the Women’s Imaging Center at (530) 274-6262.

Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent forms of cancer, affecting individuals of all genders. It is through initiatives like the SNMH Foundation Pink Cancer Awareness Bracelets that communities can unite in the fight against breast cancer, fostering hope and generating resources to improve the lives of those affected.

Join SNMH Foundation this October in wearing a pink Breast Cancer Awareness Bracelet that not only complements your style but also makes a tangible impact in the lives of breast cancer patients.

Together, we can make a difference in the fight against breast cancer.

To learn more or purchase a bracelet visit: https://supportsierranevada.org/pink-cancer-bracelets