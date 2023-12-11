Nevada City, Calif. December 11, 2023 – Sierra Stages is thrilled to present It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, a delightful reimagining of one of America’s most beloved movies. Presented as the next installation of Theater by the Book, the show runs one night only on Wednesday, December 20 at Miners Foundry in downtown Nevada City, CA.

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play stars local luminaries clockwise from upper left: T.E. Wolfe, Michele Nesbit, Robert Rossman, Sky Seals, Judy Merrick. Photo by Heidi Grass.

Frank Capra’s holiday classic gets a theatrical twist in It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play! Performed by five actors who play all the roles and create their own sound effects, the show has been a holiday favorite since it was first performed in 1996.

“I was casting about for a play that celebrates what’s so important to this season—gratitude, love, hope—when a friend suggested It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” said director Sands Hall. “The movie is iconic, which is a bit intimidating, but what adapter Joe Landry has done is quite ingenious: five actors, dressed in marvelous 40s attire and introduced as stars of the era, give voice to over three dozen roles—as if it’s on radio.”

The show is great fun for the audience to watch, as one actor needs to be three characters in a row, or move from old woman to crying baby. “Yet, fun as all this is,“ said Hall,” the show delivers all those beautiful and uplifting emotions so precious to this time of year.”

Presented in partnership with Miners Foundry, Theater by the Book is a staged reading series that gives audiences a chance to see new plays while the actors perform with books in hand. Don’t miss the show The Chicago Sun-Times called, “One of the best holiday shows around. Fresh and inventive. Highly recommended!”

Know and Go What: It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play When: 7pm (bar opens at 6pm, doors at 6:30pm) Dates: Wednesday, December 20 Where: Miners Foundry Tickets: $15 online or at the door

Tickets can be purchased online at Miners Foundry or Sierra Stages websites. For additional information on It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, visit Sierrastages.org or call us at 530.346.3210.