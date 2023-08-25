Nevada City, CA] Sierra Stages is thrilled to present The Revolutionists, a blistering comedy that follows four famous women as they navigate the perils and politics of The French Revolution. Presented as the next installation of Theater by the Book, The Revolutionists runs one night only on Wednesday, September 13 at Miners Foundry in downtown Nevada City, CA.

The Revolutionists stars local luminaries from left to right: Shannon Harney, Meegan Forchette-Sheppard, Judy Merrick and Hilary Tellesen.

Minds—and heads!—are lost when Marie Antoinette, the assassin Charlotte Corday, playwright Olympe de Gouges, and freedom fighter Marianne Angelle struggle to beat back the extremist insanity in the Paris of 1973. Written by the award-winning playwright Lauren Gunderson, the whip-smart script walks the guillotine’s blade edge between laughter and terror, exploring themes of gender, power, and what it means to be an artist during a time of revolution.

“The show is a hilarious, yet thoughtful, consideration of timeless issues facing women today,” said director Kendall Tieck. “The characters encompass a broad range of personalities, convictions, passions, and dreams—all coming together in a creative, contemporary reimagining of the events and historical figures of the French Revolution.”