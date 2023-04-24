Mother’s Day is just around the corner and the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Message in a Book Fundraiser makes the perfect gift.

This whimsical gift for the book lover in your life is filled with surprises. The reader will come to a page in the book with a note saying “Open Your Present” and the fun begins. The present is a gift related to what is happening in the story.

There are two book options: Delicious! by Ruth Reichl or Still Life by Louise Penny

The first book, Still Life, is the debut novel written by Louise Penny, which later went on to win the Anthony Award for Best First Novel in 2007. This suspenseful, mystery thriller follows Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of the Sûreté du Québec and his team of investigators in a suspicious death in a rural village south of Montreal.

The other book is Delicious! A Novel. This is the debut novel by Ruth Reichl following the coming of age story of Billie Breslin. Billie moves to New York City to work for the most iconic food magazine. She is seduced by the vibrant downtown food scene and through a series of misfortunate events finds a cache of letters written during World War II to the legendary chef James Beard.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward the Sierra Nevada Family Medicine Residency Program.