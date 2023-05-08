Soroptimist International of Grass Valley held its annual Celebration of Service, presenting over $13,500 in donations to local scholarship winners and charities assisting Nevada County women and children. Soroptimists honored those who help fulfill the mission and purpose of the organization which is to empower women and children in ways that change their lives and those of others.

Mei Lee, Hospice of the Foothills, Meleesa Pellerino, Butterflies and Roses Cancer Support, Lynn Woerner, KARE Crisis Nursery, Jenni Toedtemeier, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, Kim Grant, Hospitality House, Stephanie Monahan and Lindy Graham, Women of Worth, Aimee Retzler and Eli Bacon, Sierra Harvest.

Grant winners for 2023 were Butterflies and Roses Cancer Support, Hospice of the Foothills, Hospitality House, Sierra Harvest, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, Women of Worth. All grants focused on serving the maximum number possible to provide services that help women and children in our community.

The 2023 Vocational Scholarship winner was also honored and recognized.

Since 1972 the local club has been partnering with non-profit agencies in Nevada County. The KARE Crisis Nursery is a signature project they started in 1999 that has helped over 5,000 children while providing over 74,000 hours of service since opening the nursery in 2005.

The club’s annual contribution of support was presented to Lynn Woerner, Executive Director. Outright funding is provided through Live Your Dream Educational Training Scholarships awarded this year to two your women who are heads of their households and attending college to further their abilities to succeed.

Soroptimists raise funds at the Nevada County Fair selling healthy rice bowls. Additionally, in support of the Fair, they have a White Barn Project that helps 4H youth with their required white uniforms to show their animals.

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley is a club made up of women who are all ages, cultures and ethnic groups. Members represent a wide array of professions, including doctors, attorneys, teachers, chief executive officers, business owners and government officials. Soroptimists, who are leaders in their communities, believe that by joining with other women they can make the world a better place. Membership provides a number of material and intangible benefits for women wishing to use their time and talents in the service of other women. Women who join Soroptimist do so not only for the experience, but because together they can achieve so much more for their communities. More information at https://www.sigv.org/