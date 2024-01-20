Join California State Parks in Bridgeport, Nevada County, California for an exciting springtime festival in the beautiful canyon of the South Yuba River! Enjoy snacks, activities, interpretive wildflower walks, and a safety presentation from our wonderful team of rangers!

Buttermilk Bend Trail in Spring

The event will include activities for young and old highlighting the natural and cultural history of the South Yuba River, such as wildflower walks and children’s games. Wildflowers are expected to be out in full force during the event, and there is no better place to experience Spring than at the South Yuba River!

California Poppy South Yuba Wildflowers Lupine beside Buttermilk Bend Trail

The park opens at 9 a.m., with activities beginning at 10 a.m. and running until 4 p.m.

This annual event is organized in cooperation with the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports educational and interpretive programs for the three California State Parks in Western Nevada County.