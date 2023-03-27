Join the South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) on Wednesday, April 26 at the annual State of the Yuba address at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. State of the Yuba is SYRCL’s free, open to the public report to the watershed community. It’s also an invitation to take action for the river.

Hear from SYRCL’s team about the condition of the river, SYRCL’s vision for the future, education and volunteer opportunities, current projects, challenges, recent successes, and more ways to get involved.

Also, join SYRCL in honoring their Volunteer of the Year, Sponsor of the Year, and Partner of the Year.

Additionally, SYRCL’s Education Department will be on hand to announce this year’s Environmentalist of the Year Scholarship Award Winner.

The open house will start at 5:30 and showcases SYRCL’s programs and education and volunteer opportunities. The speaking portion of the program will begin at 6:30.

“The State of the Yuba is an open invitation to learn about the many ways to get involved and volunteer with SYRCL this coming year,” says Aaron Zettler-Mann, Interim Executive Director. “Volunteers are the heart of the organization because they make our work possible. Last year, more than 700 dedicated folks donated hundreds of hours to efforts like monitoring water quality, removing invasive species, creating the next generation of river stewards through our education programs, inspiring activism through film and events, and opposing the proposal to open the Idaho Maryland gold mine.”

SYRCL invites everyone, including SYRCL members and supporters, as well as river lovers of all kinds and anyone interested in finding out more about SYRCL’s programs to come celebrate with us.

The State of the Yuba is an excellent opportunity for you to learn more about SYRCL and find out how you can get involved in the stewardship of this magnificent river.

Know and Go:

WHAT: SYRCL’s “State of the Yuba”

WHEN: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 — Doors open at 5:30pm. Program from 6:30-7:30.

WHERE: Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main Street, Grass Valley

COST: This event is FREE and open to the public.

About SYRCL: The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers based in Nevada City, CA. See: www.yubariver.org