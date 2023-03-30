Drier weather expected Friday. Mainly mountain precipitation chances return over the weekend and persist into next week with temperatures remaining below average. Snow levels 3000-6000 feet Sunday, lowering to 1500-2500 feet Monday.

Discussion

The upper low has shifted over central California, with radar indication some lingering showers over the the northern Sierra south of US Highway 50. Scattered cumulus clouds have developed over much the rest of the area this afternoon, with dry conditions. CAMS models show the potential for some showers over Shasta County and western Plumas County this evening and tonight, though. Snow levels of 4000-4500 feet will mean higher elevations will see snow showers, with a couple inches of accumulation possible. There was some patchy Valley fog this morning, but HREF suggest the probability of fog is lower overnight into Friday morning, so mainly expect some morning mist.

Short-wave ridging moves through on Friday with dry weather expected across most of the area. While temperatures will be a little milder compared to the past few days, readings will still be unseasonably cold, and continue this way into the weekend.

A low-impact system is expected to brush across the region on Saturday into early Sunday bringing some showers to the northern Sacramento Valley and the mountains north of I-80. Snow accumulations should be light.

A colder and more significant trough is forecast for Sunday into early next week which may bring a return of snow to the Sierra by Sunday afternoon. Current

snowfall probabilities into early next week for Donner Pass on I-80 are for an 80% chance of 8 inches of snow, with a 50% of a foot.

Extended Discussion (Monday through Thursday)

An upper low will drop from the Pacific Northwest into the Great Basin region early next week. This will keep unsettled conditions over interior NorCal through Tuesday, mainly over the foothills and mountains. Additional precipitation amounts will range from less than 0.15″ across the foothills to around 0.25-0.40″ over the Sierra early next week.

Additional snowfall accumulations of 3-6″ are possible in the Sierra Monday-Tuesday. Light snow will be possible in the upper Sierra foothills early Monday morning as snow levels drop to 1500-2000 feet.

Cold overnight lows are possible early next week, with Valley lows generally in the low to mid 30s; coldest readings on Tuesday.

Daytime high temperatures will remain below seasonal normals through the extended period, with a slight warming trend possible late next week.