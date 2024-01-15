NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Tahoe National Forest is pleased to announce the Ski with a Ranger education program at Alpine Meadows at Palisades Tahoe. Intermediate level and above skiers and snowboarders are invited to join a Ski with a Ranger tour beginning Friday, Jan. 19 through early April or as conditions allow. One-hour tours will depart every Friday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. from the Alpine Meadows Base Lodge deck, weather permitting.

Tours are led by knowledgeable conservation education staff with topics covering the cultural and natural history of the area.

This free conservation education program is offered to help bring awareness to the public about the mission and role of the Forest Service in ski area management, improve public understanding of natural resource processes and issues and promote environmental literacy and stewardship.

Tours are on a first come, first served basis with a group size of 12 participants maximum. Participants must provide their own lift ticket and gear. Call (530) 448-2603 or email roberta.walkerforest@usda.gov for more information.

