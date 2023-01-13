NEVADA CITY, CALIF. (Jan. 13. 2022) — Tahoe National Forest is now hiring temporary and seasonal recreation staff to fill a variety of positions. Seasonal jobs help Tahoe National Forest achieve its mission by contributing to forest health, resource protection and public recreation infrastructure. Interested applicants are invited to apply by Jan. 19, 2023.

“Seasonal staff are vital to maintain Tahoe National Forest’s robust recreation program,” said Recreation Officer Hillary Santana. “If you have a passion for outdoor recreation, land stewardship and customer service, these jobs are for you! Seasonal staff are the glue that hold our recreation program together and allow us to continue offering so many recreation opportunities for our public.”

There are several duty locations across the forest including Camptonville, Foresthill, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Sierraville and Truckee. Positions range from trail construction to campground maintenance and monitoring:

Forestry Aid (Recreation)

Forestry Technician (Recreation)

Forestry Technician (Wilderness/Trails)

Laborer (Road Crew)

Maintenance Worker

Individuals interested in working outdoors in the beautiful Sierra Nevada are encouraged to learn more about these seasonal opportunities at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/tahoe/about-forest/jobs/?cid=fseprd1083975.

Tahoe National Forest is also recruiting both permanent and seasonal wildland firefighters. The Forest Service will be hosting hiring events for interested applicants.