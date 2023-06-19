Nevada City, CA—Now through August 31st, the County of Nevada Oﬃce of Emergency Services (OES) is collecting feedback through the Community Wildﬁre Protection Plan Survey. All are encouraged to take the survey which may be found online at ReadyNevadaCounty.org/CWPP or in person at a number of events this summer. So far, nearly 700 residents have provided their insight on challenges related to wildﬁre, mitigation priorities, and evacuation concerns.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish and may be completed in-person anywhere the Ready Nevada County team is. The Oﬃce of Emergency Services will be hitting the streets to connect with residents about wildﬁre and emergency preparedness this summer at events like:

5-8:30pm, June 22, 2023

5-8:30pm, June 29, 2023

5-8:30pm, July 6, 2023

5-8:30pm, July 20, 2023

5-8:30pm, July 27, 2023

5-8:30pm, August 3, 2023

5-8:30pm, August 10, 2023

6-9pm, June 22, 2023

6-9:30pm, July 19, 2023

6-9:30pm, July 26, 2023

6-9pm, July 7, 2023

6-9pm, August 4, 2023

Nevada County Fair –Country Roots & Cowboy Boots

August 9-13, 2023

Roadmap to Resilience

To address the reality of wildﬁre, OES is launching a community-wide effort to develop a Roadmap to Resilience. The roadmap consists of three core plans – the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, the Community Wildﬁre Protection Plan, and an Evacuation Study. These planning efforts involve working closely with residents and community partners to ensure that the hazards facing the county are articulated accurately, that priorities are identiﬁed collaboratively, and that the resultant recommendations are actionable.

Take the CWPP survey today!