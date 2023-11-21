Grass Valley, Calif. November 21, 2023 – The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation is delighted to announce the upcoming (Nov. 28) Annual Buy It Now Fundraiser, a unique and exciting opportunity for the community to show their support. Unlike traditional auctions, there’s no bidding, and no waiting – all items are Buy It Now! Even better, every purchase contributes to a noble cause, supporting the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Cardiac Rehab Program.

The SNMH Cardiac Rehab Program is a professionally supervised initiative designed to aid individuals on their path to recovery after experiencing heart-related health challenges. This comprehensive program provides a range of services, including education, counseling, monitored exercise, and mindfulness techniques, all geared towards enhancing the well-being and quality of life for those who have faced cardiac events.

This year brings an extra layer of excitement as we proudly announce that all donations made through the Buy It Now event will be generously matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000, by the incredible Gary Twing. This matching initiative amplifies the impact of every contribution, ensuring that the support for the Cardiac Rehab Program reaches even greater heights.

Gary Twing and SNMH Foundation Executive Director Sandra Barrington

Don’t miss this chance to make a difference in your community while acquiring fantastic items without the hassle of bidding. Join us for the Annual SNMH Foundation Buy It Now Fundraiser and play a vital role in supporting heart health and recovery in our community.

To see all available items through our Buy It Now Fundraiser visit: https://www.32auctions.com/organizations/100212/auctions/150276?r=1&t=all

About Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation is dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of the community by fundraising for vital programs and initiatives at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Through community engagement and philanthropy, the Foundation strives to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals in Western Nevada County.