(Grass Valley, CA) – InConcert Sierra is excited to announce that the application period is open for its exceptional music composition program, the Composers Project, designed to nurture the musical talents of young musicians. Led by the award-winning instructor and composer, Mark Vance, this nine-month program for youth ages 12-21 includes both private lessons and group classes that provide in-depth instruction. This unique Nevada County gem is created for those who aspire to learn about music composition and is truly a chance of a lifetime.

Students enrolled in the Composers Project will learn about and enjoy hands-on experiences with composing their own works. The curriculum includes music theory, harmony and history, instrument families, notation, melodic and rhythmic dictation, counterpoint, text setting, conducting, public speaking and writing a resume. Students also engage in mini-workshops with world-class musicians and local professionals who perform for InConcert Sierra’s concert season. This program is divided into two semesters, each culminating in a rehearsal and concert performance of student’s original compositions by professional musicians.

The Composers Project with Mark Vance is enrolling for the 2023-2024 school year: the program begins on Saturday, September 23, 2023. For additional information or questions, please contact InConcert Sierra at 530-273-3990 or email mark@inconcertsierra.org. Interested applicants ages between 12 and 21 years should apply online at www.inconcertsierra.org. By enrolling in the Composer Project, participants embark on a journey of self-discovery and artistic growth, setting the stage for a lifelong appreciation of music and composition.