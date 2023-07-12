Nevada Irrigation District has been delivering water to the communities of western Nevada County for more than a century.

On July 21, the district’s general manager, Jennifer Hanson, will join the Nevada County Leadership Forum for the first in a new series of discussions focused on issues impacting the local community.

The town hall style of forum, hosted by former Sacramento Bee Publisher Cheryl Dell, will offer a wide-ranging conversation. Topics include NID’s new 2023 strategic plan, the Centennial Reservoir project, the agency’s infrastructural needs and its work with PG&E, the state of California and federal government to meet its customer’s needs — even during a years-long drought.

Hanson, who is the first woman to lead the district as general manager, oversees more than 200 employees and an annual budget of about $80 million. According to the district, NID provides drinking and irrigation water to more than 25,000 customers, while also providing hydro-electric power and recreational opportunities.

Hanson was hired in 2021 as NID’s 15th director, following her time as city manager for the City of Lincoln, where she previously served as public works director. She also has worked for a civil engineering firm and for the California Department of Transportation.

Sponsored by the Sierra College Advisory Council, The Forum’s first discussion will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the Sierra College N2 Conference Room. Each session will start with a Q&A and also allow significant time for questions from the audience.