Nevada City, CA – It’s a new year and the community is invited to come together to sing another song and fill the beautiful 160-year old Stone Hall at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center.

“The Foundry Sings!” returns 6 – 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31 and is open to everyone, regardless of singing experience.

During the first popular community sing-along of 2024, participants will learn and perform “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” the 1980s hit by the British New Wave music duo, Eurythmics. The song will be led under the direction of Rod Baggett, with musical assistance by vocalist Robbie Merchant and on guitar by Jonathan Meredith and Tim Yamauchi.

People have been known to travel from Truckee, Sacramento, Auburn and Elk Grove to join singers in Nevada City.

“It’s definitely a community building event,” said Rod Baggett. “To be able to sing and enjoy singing is something I think every human being should experience. It’s the one instrument we all have,” he said.

This is Baggett’s 28th year as choir director and guitar instructor at Nevada Union High School. He has led the songs for The Foundry Sings since the program began. His father Don Baggett served as choir director at NUHS for 36 years.

The Foundry Sings started back in 2017, when former Miners Foundry Board Member Pamela Meek brought the idea forward as a tribute to her mother who loved to sing.

“My mother was a member of The Tremble Clefs in San Diego, all of whom had Parkinson’s and loved to sing. It was therapeutic and fun. She eventually lost her ability to speak, but she could always sing. I realized how important singing is no matter your limitations,” said Meek.

The event was also inspired by “Choir! Choir! Choir” – the internationally acclaimed Canadian-based drop-in singing event open to all that now fills concert halls and attracts big names like David Byrne and Patti Smith.

“There is a bonding and trust that happens when you work together to create something and the end product is shared by all the singers. Everyone is equal and there is no competition,” said Meek.

The Foundry Sings is a unique countywide experience designed to gather people together of all ages and singing levels under one roof to share in the power of song. Beginners are welcome and attendees are not required to know how to read music. In a couple of hours they will learn musical harmonies and vocal arrangement well enough to perform and record a song together. The video will be posted to YouTube.

“For a lot of people it’s their first time singing in any organized choir. It’s exciting reaching this goal together,” said Baggett.

“My hopes are that they have fun, make new friends, go home light hearted, realize anyone can sing and look forward to the next one,” said Meek.

The Foundry Sings takes place quarterly and is an important fundraiser for the Miners Foundry Cultural Center’s building improvement fund. This year’s events are financially supported by a generous grant from Dignity Health. The next event will take place April 17 and feature the song, “Jolene” by Dolly Parton.

Learn more about upcoming events at: www.minersfoundry.org.

Questions? Please contact the Miners Foundry Box Office at info@minersfoundry.org

KNOW AND GO:



WHO: Miners Foundry Cultural Center Presents “The Foundry Sings!”

WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

EMAIL: info@minersfoundry.org

WHEN: 6 – 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31; Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

HOW: $10 suggested donation; but no one is turned away for lack of funds

TICKETS: Available online or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office:

325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959

Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm