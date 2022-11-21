GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on November 29, 2022 , and throughout the year.

For the last nearly 10 years, The Nest has been dedicated to providing community and support to help families thrive from fertility through parenthood in an accessible, inclusive, and compassionate environment. We have grown from a one-mom-show to the diverse and expansive resource that we are today with the mutual support of the families that have come through The Nest and caring, dedicated professionals who resonate with the need for the services we provide in our community. Today, we are asking for your help to carry on our mission, current offerings, and continued growth.

While The Nest pivoted to online offerings during the pandemic, we maintained our physical space in downtown Grass Valley. As the pandemic has ramped down and many folks have remained behind screens, it has become a financial struggle to continue to cover the costs associated with maintaining the physical space. However, we believe that The Nest’s space is incredibly unique – it’s a womb among the busy downtown energy. We believe that it is worth investing in to continue to support families in western Nevada County and we believe that most of you agree.

So we are calling for your support of The Nest to help us remain in our downtown Grass Valley location and continue to expand our offerings in 2023, our 10 year anniversary! This is more than a call for monetary support; this is a call to get back into the community. We all moved to screens in fear and we’ve remained behind them out of convenience – it’s time for a rebirth of both The Nest and for our community to come back together.

Next year promises to be our best year yet with new instructors, an expanded leadership team, a growing prenatal program and new professional training opportunities. Please head over to our Classes page to take a glimpse of all that we have in place for 2023 to continue to address the needs of families both near and far. We hope you will help us to thrive right along with you as our family grows as well!

To kick us off, one Nest family has generously committed to match every dollar donated up to $3000! That means that if you donate early in our week-long fundraiser, your donations will have double the impact! Our goal is to reach at least $6000 to fully take advantage of this match and cover our rent for the next 6 months while we ramp up our in-person offerings and other revenue streams to sustainably keep our doors open.

We will run our fundraiser for 1 week through the Thanksgiving holiday, culminating on Giving Tuesday. We know you have so many options for great organizations to support during this time of year, and we appreciate any amount that feels comfortable for you. You can also help by sharing our campaign with your family, friends, and network to amplify the impact, or share your story of how the Nest has impacted your family to inspire others to donate, which we can share on social media with your permission.

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts.

GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.

“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year.” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”

Those who are interested in joining NFRC’s GivingTuesday initiative can visit https://donorbox.org/feathering-our-nest , @thenest.nc on Instagram, or our Facebook page ( http://www.facebook.com/NestParenting )

For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter.

About The Nest Family Resource Center Our Mission:

The Nest Family Resource is a comprehensive, community-based, non-profit organization that supports families and professionals in an accessible, inclusive, and compassionate environment. We offer evidence-based classes, weekly support groups, and a directory of trusted professionals to empower you in a happy and healthy experience from pregnancy through parenthood.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity to transform communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe.