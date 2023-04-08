The ReStore is ReOpening

We are happy to announce that the necessary repairs have been completed and we will be reopening Tuesday, April 11th!

A Welcome Back Promo SALE: 10% OFF HOME REPAIR ITEMS An extra discount to help those who have also experienced storm damage!

Please note: our phones may not be back up until later next week. Look for an announcement regarding a re-opening celebration coming soon!

﻿Our ReStore staff has been working hard to get ready for your business and donations. We want to thank everyone for their patience while we were closed and completing repairs. Please come by and take advantage of our sale!﻿

Hope to see you soon!