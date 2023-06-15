Join us in celebrating Pride Month! On Sunday, June 18th, The Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre, The Miners Foundry, and Nevada County Pride are co-presenting a special evening at the Nevada Theatre. We will be screening the film, THE UNABRIDGED MRS. VERA’S DAYBOOK at 7 pm. After the screening, there will be an on-stage conversation with the director and two artists. This event is a fundraiser for NC Pride, with support from Citizens for Choice and Sierra Foothill AIDS Foundation. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to support a great cause and enjoy a fantastic film. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Advance tickets are strongly suggested.

The Unabridged Mrs. Vera’s Daybook will be shown at the Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City on Sunday, June 18, 7 pm with artists in attendance.

The Unabridged Mrs. Vera’s Daybook tells a story of activism through the work of David Faulk and Michael Johnstone, two San Francisco queer artists confronting AIDS with the survival tools of art, love, and creativity. Director Robert James expands his original film, Verasphere: A Love Story in Costume, to further describe the journey of these two individual artists and the choices they are making to celebrate each day of life. “The film has something for everyone – a history of the AIDS epidemic and activism in SF, the SF queer art community, and so much more. It’s a brilliant story that will make you laugh out loud, and cry”, says Rick Partridge, Board Chair of Nevada County Pride.

“It’s kind of like a hero’s journey. You’re going to be on this path and there’s going to be all these monsters coming out at you and what am I going to do about that?” comments artist David Faulk. When his partner, photographer Michael Johnstone, was critically ill with AIDS, facing the monster was about bringing joy by making costumes and having Michael photograph these impromptu works of art. The concept of a daybook came about because all they could plan for in life was just unfurling one day at a time.

Mrs. Vera’s Daybook tells their story and the creation of Verasphere, an informal gathering of costumed participants in San Francisco’s Pride Parade. Their work together features easily accessible upcycled items fabricated into creative, brilliant, expressive costumes intended to celebrate life and diversity.

David Faulk, aka Mrs. Vera, was appointed Grand Marshall for the SF PRIDE Parade in 2019. This film confronts a new pandemic while celebrating Faulk and Johnstone’s 25 years process of making sensational art together.

There will be a section of the AIDS Quilt on display, provided by Nevada County Pride. Come and participate in this rare opportunity with both the artists and director for a Q&A, immediately following the film. If you wish, enter for complementary door prizes before you are seated. The Miner’s Foundry will be offering wine, beer, and special Mrs. Vera Cocktails. Rainbow Cookies provided by Delish Bish with a portion of donations going to Nevada County Pride. Costumes are welcome for this festive event.

“It’s an uplifting story that resonates for anyone, gay or straight, who has had to deal with a long-term illness in their family. Cancer, dementia, AIDS…who hasn’t had their lives touched by something grim? Getting through it and keeping your spirits up is the hardest part. And for these two people ultimately finding a zany and creative way to celebrate life during adversity is the story here. We are very excited to present this film and bring these exceptional artists to Nevada County.”—David Lloyd, Miners Foundry

This film is a celebration of life, diversity, and perseverance against what some might find overwhelming odds.