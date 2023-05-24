Did you know that in the 1850s, over 20% of Nevada County’s population was Chinese and the Town of Washington had one of the County’s largest Chinese communities. Learn more on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 11 AM when a plaque commemorating Washington’s Chinese Community will be unveiled.

Photo of the old camp, circa 1911

The Nevada County Historical Landmarks commission invites the public to attend the ceremony at the head of China Alley, which led down to the Chinese community. The Alley is located next to the General Store at 15382 Washington Road. Explore the rest of this historic town while you’re there.

One of the most prominent Chinese families was that of Suey Chung (later better known as Fong Chow) and his wife, Lonnie Tom. Mr. Fong operated the nearby Omega Mine for some years. The plaque was sponsored by their descendants, led by Professor Gordon Chang of Stanford University, who will attend and speak.

Our newest plaque has been installed on this beautiful Serpentine boulder from the Spanish Mines. Serpentine is what originally attracted miners to the little town of Washington area, where this plaque now resides

This plaque will be featured in the Commission’s interactive map and in the next edition of its book Exploring Nevada County, a guide to all the County’s historical landmarks. The book is available in electronic format for any smartphone or tablet from Apple or Amazon. Go to You Bet Press to find clickable links. A print version of the guide is available at local bookstores and museum gift shops.

The purpose of the Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission is to promote the general welfare of Nevada County and its citizens through official recognition, recording, marking, preserving and promoting the historical resources of Nevada County. For more information, please call 415-264-7230.