NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting motorists of additional delays along State Route 20 (SR-20) in Nevada County as construction moves forward with the Omega Curves Project. One-way traffic control will go into effect at Lowell Hill 24 hours, seven days a week starting Monday, July 10 with delays up to 20 minutes.

Motorists should expect temporary portable traffic signals at two segments, at Excelsior Point and Upper Bear Valley roads through mid-August. One-way traffic control will remain in effect along the White Cloud segment twice a day with delays up to 20 minutes. Crews are widening and reconstructing half of the roadway. Additional full closures will also take place along the 14-mile stretch of highway in late August and early September.

The work is part of the $62.5 million Omega Curves project, which aims to improve safety and reduce collisions on SR-20 by realigning curves on two non-contiguous segments near White Cloud and Lowell Hill, widening shoulders, improving the highway’s sight distance, and adding designated left-turn lanes near Conservation Road and Washington Road. In addition, three turnouts will be added where slow-moving vehicles can allow motorists to safely pass, while also serving as traffic-enforcement locations for the California Highway Patrol.

Granite Construction, Inc. of Sacramento is the contractor for the Omega Curves safety project, which is expected to be completed this fall. For project updates, please visit OmegaCurves20.

Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap q r download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.