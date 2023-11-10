Grass Valley, CA – The public is cordially invited to a Transgender Day of Remembrance – Honoring The Lives We Lost…Celebrating The Lives We Have on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 3-5 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains (UUCM) at 246 S. Church St. in Grass Valley. Doors open at 2:15pm and the service will begin promptly at 3:00pm.

Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR) is observed internationally on November 20th each year. This year’s is an interfaith, community-led effort.

“This service is about honoring transgender people whose lives have been lost due to violence, which disproportionately affects people of color,” said Callum Hancock, TDOR Keynote Speaker, Board Member of Nevada County Pride and Color Me Human, member of the Nevada County Public Health Committee. “This is a time for the entire community to come together in support of all transgender people, and to embrace each other.”

Enjoy inspiring speakers, music, and a candle honoring ceremony. A reception with light refreshments will follow the service. This event is proudly sponsored by Nevada County Pride and Color Me Human.

Space is limited for this free event! For more information and to obtain your free ticket, visit Eventbrite at https://TDOR2023.eventbrite.com.