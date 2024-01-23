Truckee, Calif. January 23, 2024 – Truckee Fire Protection District (Truckee Fire), in collaboration with SWCA Environmental Consultants, is pleased to announce the commencement of the public review period for the 2024 Truckee Fire Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP). The review period is scheduled from January 22, 2024, through February 20, 2024.

The 2024 Truckee Fire CWPP is a collaborative effort to enhance the safety and resilience of our community from uncharacteristic wildfires. This plan will develop an implementable and prioritized plan for risk-reduction activities and monitoring that promotes wildfire resilience in Truckee while working with partners.

As we enter this crucial public outreach phase, Truckee Fire seeks the active participation and engagement of Truckee community members. We invite all community members (full and part- time residents, property owners, individuals in the workforce) to review the draft CWPP and accompanying Story Map and provide invaluable feedback to ensure its effectiveness and alignment with the unique needs of our community.

The draft CWPP and Story Map will be available for review and comment starting on January 22, 2024. To access the draft CWPP and Story Map and participate in the review process, interested parties can visit our dedicated website https://truckee-fpd-cwpp- townoftruckee.hub.arcgis.com/. On the website, you will find a comment submission form to submit your feedback.

We will hold two in-person public meetings on February 7, 2024, and two virtual meetings on February 12, 2024, to discuss and comment on the CWPP and Story Map. All meetings will have the same content and format.

February 7th, Morning Session Public Invite Details (9:00 am – 11:30 am Pacific Time):

Town Hall, Council Chambers Room

10183 Truckee Airport Rd. Truckee, CA 96161

February 7th, Evening Session Public Invite Details (4:00 PM – 6:30 pm Pacific Time):

Tahoe Donner Golf Course, Alder Room (The Lodge Restaurant & Pub)

12850 Northwoods Blvd, Truckee, CA 96161

February 12th, Morning Session Virtual Public Invite Details (9:00 am – 11:30 am Pacific Time):

https://swca.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3YLgYWqARKK0E4ZhePWSRg

February 12th, Evening Session Virtual Public Invite Details (4:00 PM – 6:30 pm Pacific Time):

https://swca.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SQnnNElURBe8tZF2Vb3pTg

Public feedback is instrumental in shaping a comprehensive and responsive plan for wildfire mitigation. We extend our sincere appreciation to the community members, organizations, and agencies involved in this collaborative endeavor.

For more information or to ask any questions, please contact Project Manager, Angela Chongpinitchai, at angela.chongpinitchai@swca.com, or Assistant Project Manager, Paris Krause, at paris.krause@swca.com. For the Truckee Fire Protection District, please call 530- 582-7850.

About Truckee Fire:

Truckee Fire Protection District was established in 1894 and is overseen by a locally-elected board of directors. TFPD protects the lives, property and environment of residents and visitors to its 125 square mile fire district in and around Truckee through fire suppression, emergency medical services, fire prevention and wildfire preparedness. For more information about TFPD, call 530-582-7850 or visit truckeefire.org.