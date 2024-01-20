NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. January 19, 2024 – A prolonged period of widespread precipitation is expected with the first system to span the time frame from late tonight through midday Sunday, with heaviest precipitation expected Saturday afternoon and evening. The second system is expected to move inland Sunday evening, with precipitation impacts spanning a period through early Tuesday.

A Flood Watch has been issued from Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. A series of warm weather systems will bring heavy rain to interior California this weekend. The heaviest rain is expected Sunday night and early Monday morning. This will cause significant rises to small streams, including possible flooding, especially for streams draining from the foothills into the Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Prepare now

Gusty southerly winds accompany the weather system, increasing Friday night into much of Saturday. The winds are not a major concern, at this time.

If you plan on traveling up the mountain, know that a Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 10 pm this evening to 10 pm Monday for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-Western Plumas.

Given that this is a relatively warm system, snow levels are expected to remain in the 6000 to 6500 foot range. This equates to a 60 to 95% chance of snowfall exceeding 8″ for areas above 6000 feet, with still a 50 to 80% chance of snowfall exceeding 12″ for areas above 7500 feet.

Here is a reminder what the various watches and warnings mean:

Sandbags – note the change!

If you need sandbags, remember you need to bring your own gloves and shovels. Stop at your favorite hardware store and grab some sandbags. Sand is available for free at the following locations:

Next to the Nevada County Warehouse on the corner of Highway 49 and East Broad Street in Nevada City

Penn Valley Fire Protection District located at 10513 Spenceville Road in Penn Valley

North San Juan Community Hall located at 10057 Reservoir Street in North San Juan

Higgins Fire Station 21 located at 10106 Combie Road

Editor’s note: There were a few bags left at the Nevada County Warehouse location this afternoon, but we were unable to confirm if the “bagbox” would be replenished.

Nevada County Warehouse sand pile, with a few bags left in the black box on Jan. 19, 2024. Photo YubaNet The sand pile at the Nevada County Warehouse on Jan. 19, 2024. Photo YubaNet

More prep tips:

Pick up any prescription medication you may need before the storm hits.

Charge your electronic devices and check your flashlight and radio batteries.

Have repair supplies available.

Secure any outdoor furniture.

Be aware of changing conditions and monitor your local media for weather alerts and updates.

Call 211 for people needing shelter.

If you are using firewood as a primary or backup heat source, make sure you have sufficient dry, seasoned wood available.

Safety tips from PG&E:

If outages occur: