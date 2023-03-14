March 13, 2023 – The exhibit, “Visions of Wildlife – Photography of Richard Mooney” abounds in energy, grace, and natural beauty. Mooney, a Nevada County resident, has spent most of his adult life with a camera in hand and in the last 20 years has focused much of his interest in wildlife photography. Traveling throughout the US, primarily by car, he has captured photos of wildlife from bears to bobcats to great blue herons. His images have won awards at the Nevada County Fair, been featured in California Department of Fish and Wildlife publications “Watchable Wildlife” magazine, and hung in the Governor’s hallway at the State Capitol. For anyone who appreciates native birds and wildlife, this is a display not to be missed.

Red-tailed Hawk by Richard Mooney

“We are pleased to be featuring Dick’s photos this spring and love the idea that this is not only a beautiful wildlife photography exhibit but a celebration of his 90th birthday,” stated Faith Hegeman of Edward Jones.

“Due to heavy snow, we had to cancel the opening earlier in the month. Our rescheduled opening reception is now on Friday March 17 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Please stop by and join us celebrating Dick’s photography with a slice of birthday cake,” continued Hegeman.

This exhibit is part of the celebration of Photography Month sponsored by the Nevada County Camera Club. Photography Month was initiated by the Viewpoint Photographic Art Center in Sacramento and includes a variety of events in Nevada, Sacramento, Placer, Yolo and El Dorado Counties.

What: Exhibit “Visions of Wildlife – Photography of Richard Mooney”

Where: Edward Jones Conference Room, 580 Brunswick Rd, Suite 200, Grass Valley

When: March 17 – May 26

Public Reception – Friday, March 17 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm

Time: During business hours and when conference room is unoccupied.

For More Information: Nevada County Camera Club: http://www.nccameraclub.com

Photo Month Sacramento: https://wwwphotomonthsacramento.org