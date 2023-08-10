Nevada City, CA – The Nevada County Department of Agriculture and the California Department of Food and Agriculture encourage you to celebrate National Farmers’ Market Week by visiting one or more of our 6 weekly farmers’ markets operating throughout Nevada County.

This year’s celebration recognizes the influence farmers’ markets make on the way Americans eat and shop, as well as connect to their food, farmers, and one another for more than 50 years.

“Farmers’ markets provide a wide array of benefits, including economic development, environmental stewardship, opportunities for education, as well as access to farmers, fresh produce, and foods,” said Nevada County Agricultural Commissioner Chris de Nijs. “These markets foster local farmers, ranchers, and food entrepreneurs, allowing new entrepreneurs to test the market and their products. Additionally, speaking with farmers and ranchers creates an unparalleled connection and education opportunity. This provides consumers an opportunity to learn about processes and environmental practices at play on any given farm or ranch,” said de Nijs.

Three farmers’ markets in Western Nevada County offer the CalFresh Market Match program through Nevada County Social Services and Connecting Point, increasing accessibility of fresh produce and meats. CalFresh customers are eligible to match up to $15 of EBT funds purchased at each participating market throughout the season while funds last. Participants could receive up to $45 in tokens each week. Learn more about this program in the CalFresh Market Match Program Returns to Local Farmer’s Markets article.

To learn more about Farmers’ Markets in Nevada County, visit Famers Market Schedule | Nevada County, CA (nevadacountyca.gov).

Farmers Market Schedule

Tuesday

Truckee (May 16 – October 24)

Truckee River Regional Park, 8 am – 1 pm

Grass Valley (May 2 – Sept 12)

Raley’s Pine Creek Center near Jamba Juice, Freeman Lane @ Taylorville Road 9 am – 1 pm Offers CalFresh Market Match. Learn more about CalFresh.

Thursday

Grass Valley (year-round)

Mill Street between Bank Street and Neal Street May1-October 31, 4 – 7 pm

November 1 -April 30, 4 – 9 pm

Saturday

Nevada City

Summer: April 15 – December 16, 8:30 am – 1 pm Union Street between Broad and Coyote

Offers CalFresh Market Match. Learn more about CalFresh.

Grass Valley (April 22 – Nov 19)

Raley’s Pine Creek Shopping Center near JCPenney, Freeman Lane @ McKnight Way 8 am – 12:30 pm

Offers CalFresh Market Match. Learn more about CalFresh.

Sunday

Penn Valley (April 16 – Nov 19) Western Gateway Park, 9 am – 1 pm

