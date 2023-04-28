Dry weather with much above normal temperatures continue through Saturday. A weather system will impact the region early next week, decreasing temperatures and bringing precipitation to the region, with best chances in the Sierra.

Discussion

Strong upper level ridge will continue to hold over northern California through Saturday. Heights will remain over 580 dam through Saturday. This keep high temperatures well into the 90’s for Valley locations today and Saturday. These readings will be 15 to 20 degrees above normal and will be within a few degrees of record levels at a few locations today and Saturday.

With these anomalous forecast temperatures, areas of moderate heat risk are expected through Saturday. Be sure to stay hydrated during the warmest times of the day.

With the increased temperatures, snowmelt will accelerate in the mountains, further supplying area waterways with cold, fast-flowing currents. Practice cold water safety and avoid swimming in area streams, rivers and lakes.

Upper level trough moving through the Pacific NW will approach the West Coast Saturday night with lowering heights, which will likely initiate a Delta breezy, as early as Saturday evening. This will cool Sunday afternoon high temperatures back into the upper 70 s to low 80s at most locations, cooler near the Delta. Breezy southwest winds with gusts from 20 to 30 mph will be possible during the afternoon and evening, strongest through the Delta.

Upper low dropping south to near the Bay area Monday will bring further cooling and scattered showers over the Valley and scattered snow showers over the mountains above 6,500 feet during the afternoon and evening. Little snow accumulation is expected.

Liquid precip amounts less than 0.25 inches are expected, highest over the mountains and foothills. Valley high temperatures will fall back into the 60’s at most locations.

Extended Discussion (Tuesday through Friday)

Cooler, unsettled weather continues through the extended forecast period as upper low slowly digs down the CA coast Monday into Wednesday.

Feature then progresses inland midweek as secondary low drops into the longwave position along the West Coast Thursday into Friday. Near to below normal high temperatures expected.

Showers and mountain snow showers will be possible with best chances over the northern and eastern foothills and mountains. Light snow accumulations possible above 6000 feet.