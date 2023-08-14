QUINCY, CA — Water issues are continuing to affect recreation sites on the Plumas National Forest.

At Little Grass Valley Reservoir Recreation Area, the water system for Little Beaver, Running Deer and Red Feather campgrounds on the east side of the reservoir failed yesterday.

Water is being trucked in for this weekend to keep sites open. Anyone recreating at the sites is asked to help conserve water, make sure faucets and spigots are completely turned off and not to run water more than necessary.

Anyone using the site should bring plenty of drinking water for their trip. Recreation Vehicle (RV) users should plan to fill up water at Tooms RV Dump Station or from another site. Little Beaver RV Dump Station does not have water but is still open for RV dumping.

The Little Beaver, Running Deer and Red Feather campgrounds are not closed, but have shifted to first-come, first-served for the rest of the season. Reservations made through September 7 are still be honored, but new reservations are not being accepted.

Recreation managers are working on identifying solutions for the sites through Labor Day weekend, including bringing in portable toilets. After Labor Day, the three campgrounds will be closed for the season. Black Rock, Peninsula Tent, Horse Camp and Wyandotte campgrounds will remain open through September.

“This is an older water system, installed in the 1950s and 1960s, and in recent years many of the problems have been attributed to the drought,” said Plumas National Forest Recreation and Lands Program Manager Erika Brenzovich. “We were hopeful that the record snowpack this winter would mean the spring and water system would function for the whole season. Unfortunately, it is indicating more serious problems and we are working with Forest facilities engineers on this problem.”

At this time, it is generally advisable to bring enough drinking water when recreating at any facilities on the Plumas National Forest. There have been issues with other water systems this summer across the Forest.

Also related to water, the Mount Hough Ranger District is getting reports of Salmon Poisoning Disease affecting dogs at Bucks Lake that have eaten raw fish containing a parasite that can be harmful or fatal to dogs.

If a dog has eaten raw fish and has symptoms including fever, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea and listlessness, they should be taken to a veterinarian immediately. The disease is curable if diagnosed and treated promptly.

The parasite cannot survive in cooked fish and is not harmful to humans. While it is called Salmon Poisoning, other species of fish can be carriers.

Area residents and visitors are also reminded that Forest Road 29N43, also known as Antelope Lake Road, is still closed weekdays between Genessee and the Antelope Lake Dam for the culvert replacement and road repair project. The road is open weekends during the summer recreation season between 5 p.m. Fridays and 6 a.m. Mondays.

The Gold Lake Boat Launch in the Lakes Basin Recreation area is open. However, the boat dock remains out of the water due to winter damage from heavy snowpack. Repairs are being coordinated by campground concessionaire Outdoors in Plumas.

The Plumas National Forest entered Stage 1 Fire Restrictions last Friday. Campfires are only allowed in designated campsites listed in Exhibit A of the closure order, which is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/plumas.

Even in campgrounds, campfires should never be left unattended and should be dead out and cold to the touch before leaving.

Trailer chains need to be secured and tires properly inflated to avoid throwing a spark. Motorized equipment should have properly functioning spark arresters.

Ongoing hot, dry conditions are increasing the fire danger and fuel conditions that can spread fire quickly. Area residents and visitors are asked to continue to use caution with anything that can spark a wildfire.

Report suspected wildfires by calling 911.

For more information on the Plumas National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/plumas or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/USFSPlumas.