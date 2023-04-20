Join us for docent-led wildflower walks on spring weekends as we take you on a tour to see poppies, lupines, larkspur, fiddlenecks, popcorn flowers and others that are currently blooming. The walks are 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, beginning of March through Mother’s Day on the Buttermilk Bend Trail. They typically take around two hours but may last longer. You’ll also be able to spot the large black Pipevine Swallowtail butterflies, fluttering from wildflower to wildflower.

Visitors can meet the docent in the North Parking Lot (where the kiosk is located). Heavy rain and early summer heat can cancel these seasonal walks; call the Visitor Center for further details.

Parking lot day-use fee is $5 per vehicle, or free alongside Pleasant Valley Road, where legal and safe. There is no additional fee for the guided walk.

WHAT: Guided Wildflower Walks WHEN: Saturdays & Sundays through May 14th, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. WHERE: South Yuba River State Park, 17660 Pleasant Valley Rd, Penn Valley (Bridgeport) COST: Parking lot day-use fee is $5 per vehicle, or free alongside Pleasant Valley Road, where legal and safe. There is no additional fee for the guided walk.

www.parks.ca.gov/SouthYubaRiver