On Saturday July 22, from 4 to 7 pm, come join the Camptonville Community Center Advocates for the first-ever WineShine benefit event!

A $15 donation includes wine tasting, food, and one raffle ticket. The event features an amazing variety of wines, from the highly affordable to the highly sophisticated, coming from the Sunset International Wine Competition 2023. The wine will be de-coded by knowledgeable wine guides, who will be on hand, ready to explain, suggest and recommend. Wine will be available to take home (donation requested). Attendees must be 21 or older for wine tasting. Dress-up clothes are appreciated but not required.

The event is a rare opportunity to get a sense of the Sunset wine event, described as “celebrating great wine and the good people who make…as an essential part of Sunset’s mission to help people live their best possible life in the West.” The 2023 competition saw nearly 3,000 entrants submitting their wares – come taste some of them!

The Community Center event will have wines sorted into reds, whites, rosés, plus some very high-end wines, and a group of “novelty” wines, as well as delicious finger food.

The Camptonville Community Center is a community effort to rehabilitate and utilize a building donated by the Society of Masons. Since 2015, volunteers from Camptonville and surrounding communities have raised money, made repairs, and offered events, programs and community meetings. The WineShine benefit afternoon is an important part of the continuing fundraising effort, as well as a chance for supporters to take home a variety of wines as a thank-you for a donation to the Center.

Camptonville is located on Highway 49, about 25 miles north of Nevada City. The Center is on Camptonville’s main street, Cleveland Avenue, across from the Camptonville Post Office.

The Camptonville Community Center is located at 15333 Cleveland Ave in Camptonville and is supported solely by memberships, donations and event income. The Camptonville Community Center Advocates is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization; donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.