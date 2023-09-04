AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County Animal Services debuted two umbrella shade structures to provide shade and security for dogs, staff and volunteers. Funding for the structures was supported by generous donations from two local dog-lovers.

The newly-installed shade structures

Each structure provides over 400 square feet of shaded area in the exercise areas just outside the Animal Services Center, a state-of-the-art facility that opened in 2016. The exercise yards have long been a prized feature of the facility, and the new shade structures will better allow these areas to be used all year long.

Funding for the new shade structures was supported in part by two donors who wanted to make a lasting impact on animal care: $40,000 from a previous adopter, and $10,000 from a previous volunteer’s trust.

“We are incredibly grateful for donations that have tangibly improved the quality of life for the pets in our care,” said Katie Ingram, program manager for Animal Services.

Dog enrichment outside of kennels is not only important, but a requirement of the Association of Shelter Veterinarians. The shelter’s yards help provide an environment for dogs to de-stress, stave off infectious disease, and stay stimulated mentally and physically. Yet with hotter temperatures, getting adequate exercise for pets can be challenging. In Auburn, there are now an average of 253 sunny days in a year, with 80 of those days being well over 85 degrees.

The new shade structures will not only allow for more crucial enrichment programming for dogs, but also provide much-needed shade for employees and staff to stay cool during the summer months.

The shelter is located in the Placer County Government Center, 11232 B Ave. in North Auburn. The front office hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kennel hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more about the shelter, volunteering or donations.