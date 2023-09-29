NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is altering motorists of delays in the closure schedule along State Route 20 (SR-20) in Nevada County due to weather. Crews are postponing pavement work with the forecast calling for colder temperatures and chances for rain.

The Lowell Hill segment between the Omega Overlook and Bear Valley will now remain closed until Monday, October 2 at 7 p.m. The segment is scheduled to reopen at that time with one-way traffic control and the closure will move 6 miles west to the White Cloud segment, between the White Cloud U.S. Forest Service and Campground and Washington Road.

Motorists traveling between Nevada City and Interstate 80 will use State Route 49 (SR-49) and State Route 174 as alternate routes. Large trucks are directed to only use SR-49. SR-20 is still scheduled to reopen with one-way traffic controls in place at both segments at noon on Friday, October 6.

Crews are grinding and paving the road and constructing tie-in locations to divert the traveling public from the current roadway to the new alignment.

The California Highway Patrol will be on site during the closures, with access for emergency vehicles only. In the event of an emergency CHP will communicate with crews on sight and take appropriate action.

The schedule is subject to change or be delayed due to weather, availability of materials or other unexpected events.

The work is part of the $54.6 million Omega Curves Project, which will improve safety and reduce collisions on SR-20 by realigning curves on two non-continuous segments near White Cloud and Lowell Hill, widening shoulders, improving the highway’s sight distance, and adding designated left-turn lanes near Conservation Road and Washington Road. In addition, three turnouts will be added where slow-moving vehicles can allow motorists to safely pass, while also serving as traffic-enforcement locations for the CHP.

Granite Construction, Inc. of Sacramento is the prime contractor for the Omega Curves safety project, which is expected to be completed this fall. For project updates, please visit www.OmegaCurves20.com.

Caltrans District 3 is responsible for maintaining and operating 4,385 lane miles in 11 Sacramento Valley and Northern Sierra counties. Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements.