Yubadocs Urgent Care is being acquired by a large healthcare system. The buyer is wrapping up final lease negotiations with the landlords at the Fowler Center. The clinic is temporarily closed for remodeling and plans to reopen in early April.

Yubadocs Urgent Care has been serving the community’s urgent health care needs since opening in August 2000.

“When we opened, very few people had heard of urgent care or knew what an urgent care clinic does,” said Linda Rachmel, RN, co-owner and Practice Manager of Yubadocs. “Over the years, we became an essential part of the community’s medical landscape.”

Urgent care clinics have grown rapidly across the country because of their convenience, lower costs compared to emergency departments, and the shortage of primary care physicians in many areas. Urgent care clinics take care of people with medical problems that need to be addressed quickly, but do not need an emergency department. The clinics have X-ray machines on site, and many, like Yubadocs, treat work-related injuries.

“We are confident that the new owners will continue the high quality of care and customer service that we have provided over the past 23 years,” said Medical Director and co-owner Roger Hicks, MD.

Dr. Hicks and most of the staff will continue to see patients at Yubadocs under the new ownership, while Ms. Rachmel will retire. A true family-owned local business, both of their children have worked at the clinic over the years. Daughter Marya Hicks, MD, plans to relocate and work at the clinic when it reopens.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve the community and for the support we have received in return,” said Hicks. “We thank the many staff and providers that have worked with us over the years- we could not have done it without you.”