Zip Books, a program funded by the California State Library, is an innovative alternative to the traditional interlibrary loan for books not available at Nevada County libraries. Request a book or audiobook published within the last twenty years (2002-2022) to be delivered to your home, free of charge. Upon its return, the library will add it to the circulating collection for other Nevada County Library cardholders to borrow and enjoy it.

Books published in 2023 are not eligible for the Zip Books program. Further information about Zip Books is available on our website at nevadacountyca.gov/library.

“The Zip Books program has been a great way to put requested titles into the hands of our community,” says Library Director, Nick Wilczek. “It allows us to expand our collection with materials of direct interest to Nevada County residents.”

To request a Zip Book purchase, visit nevadacountyca.gov/library or visit any Nevada County Library location to complete a paper request form. Library staff are always available to answer questions, fill requests, and help you discover all the things your library account can do for you.